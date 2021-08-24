Although we’re still feeling the summer heat, there are many who are already looking forward to fall.
And fall decorating is a big part of that for local families.
St. Mary’s School wants to bring some color into local homes with vibrant mums that are a staple of fall decor.
The school’s PTO is selling mums in various colors including yellow, bronze, orange, purple, white and red. Eight-inch plants are $12 and 10-inch plants are $20.
“The best way to order is if you know a St. Mary’s family, you can just order through them,” said Christa Jackson, director of admissions at the school. “Or you can call the school at 706-234-4953 and we’ll walk you through the process.”
PTO President Julie Ireland said the order form is available on the St. Mary’s Facebook page and can be printed out and dropped off at the school with payment before Aug. 31.
Buyers can then pick up their mums at the school on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-5 p.m. or Sunday, Sept. 19 from 1-4 p.m.
“Whatever you order, we’ll have it set aside with your name on it and help you load it up in your car,” Jackson said. “We’ll make it as easy for you as possible.”
Jackson said an annual auction as well as a fall bazaar have always served as fundraisers for the school’s general fund. But with those events sidelined because of COVID-19, the PTO had to get creative with fundraising.
“And this was a great idea to sell mums,” she said. “Everybody loves mums and decorates with them. This was a way to involve the whole community, not just our school families. It’s like a community beautification project. I can’t wait to see all these beautiful mums all over town.”
Ireland said so far interest in the mum sale has been extremely positive and they’re already thinking of ways to streamline the process for next year.
“We don’t know what fundraising is looking like for the rest of the year so this sale is really important to us and we appreciate the community’s support,” she said.
For additional information, email pto@smsrome.org or call 706-234-4953.