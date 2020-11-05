The annual St. Mary’s auction event is going online this year which means that Rome residents can bid on a variety of items and gifts from the comfort of their home.
The “Last Dash” Online Auction will take place Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. through Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.
Guests can bid on a wide variety of donated items. A few of those items include garden statues, ceramics by local potters, a set of braces donated by Pridemore & Cox, a slow cooker, wine, various gift baskets for a wide range of interests, framed prints, beautiful jewelry including strings of pearls, a tooth whitening system, a Tory Burch leather tote and even a Green Egg smoker (with all grilling necessities) and a one-night stay in an executive suite at The Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta.
Those interested can register at https://smsrome2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse and view all the items up for auction.
On Nov. 14 there will be a Facebook Live event through the St. Mary’s School Facebook page from 7:30-8:30 p.m.. Volunteers will highlight baskets offered during the auction as well as finish the Reverse Raffle draw for $10,000. Tickets for the Reverse Raffle are available for $100. Those interested in purchasing tickets can call the school office at 706-234-4953.
Rome residents are also encouraged to register for the Diamond Dash 7.5K virtual race. Registration information can be found by searching “Diamond Dash 7.5k Virtual Race” on Facebook.
All the money raised from the auction, race and raffle will go toward the operating budget and scholarships to allow more children to attend St. Mary’s.