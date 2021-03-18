Spring in the Valley family festival will take place April 10 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The event will feature local North Georgia business vendors, exotic animals, jumping houses for kids, food trucks, and local musicians playing live on stage.
The community event caters to the entire family and helps support Specially Gifted Foundation, a charitable nonprofit that provides gifts, opportunities and resources to children with disabilities.
“Spring in the Valley” will take place April 10, 2021 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds (1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.). Gates open 10 a.m. and the event runs until 9 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 per child up to 12. Below 3 is free entry.
For tickets or more information, search “Spring in the Valley” on Facebook or the Specially Gifted Foundation website at https://speciallygifted.org/events/