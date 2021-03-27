The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism invites the public to the 2021 Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market, on April 10 and 11.
The event will take place on the grounds of the Rome Civic Center. The market will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days and will be held outdoors only.
The annual event offers one-of-a-kind gifts featuring a variety of local artisans and vendors. Visitors can shop a large selection of local art including woodworking, jewelry, apparel, pottery, handmade soaps, photography, and more. Food vendors will also be site and include: cotton candy, cake pops, honey, jellies and jams, pies, baked goods, Doug’s Deli, and more.
Live music will be provided by David Elliott.
“We are proud to feature Georgia Made, Georgia Grown Products,” said Charlene Mathis, Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop Manager. “All artists and vendors represent Rome and the surrounding areas, which makes this a great opportunity to support your local artisans.”
Admission and parking are free. To view the complete artist and vendor list or to get more details visit: RomeGeorgia.org/springartmarket. For event updates on Facebook and Instagram follow @RomeGeorgiaGiftShop.
For questions, call the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop & Welcome Center at 706-295-5576.