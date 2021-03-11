On April 10 and 11, the annual Spring Art Market will bring artists, crafters and food vendors to the Rome Civic Center parking lot to display and sell their work while Rome residents shop in the warm Georgia sunshine.
“This is an outdoor event, and it’s always so beautiful with the sun shining and the cherry blossoms in the trees,” said Charlene Mathis, manager of the Last Stop Gift Shop and one of the event’s organizers. “We usually have great weather for it and people look forward to coming out and shopping.”
The two-day art market will feature Georgia artists, crafters and growers displaying and selling a variety of work including pottery, jewelry, apparel, woodwork, jams, photography, handmade cards and prints as well as food vendors.
The market will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at the Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
Admission and parking are free. Masks are encouraged at this outdoor event.