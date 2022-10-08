Witches, ghosts and even a creepy grave digger can be seen in a front yard in the Celanese neighborhood. It’s a labor of love for one local couple.
Candice and Donald Sizemore are known for taking care of their yard located on a corner of Ash Street in Celanese, also known as Riverside. Since moving to the neighborhood in 2016, they’ve done a great job of making sure their landscaping is beautiful each season and that their front yard always looks welcoming.
But as soon as the first cool winds of fall start blowing through the trees, the Sizemores transform their once-beautiful front yard to a creepy cemetery that has neighbors and passersby stopping to look and marvel at the extent of the holiday decor.
“We love for the yard to look nice,” Candice said. “It sounds weird but we love yard work. We love being outside working with the landscaping and the flowers and plants. And we start putting out our fall stuff early but we really enjoy decorating for Halloween. We think it adds a little bit of character to the street and to the neighborhood.”
As early as July, Candice starts prepping for the big task of turning the front yard into an old cemetery. She starts shopping around for new pieces to add to the display. And when it’s time, they create that is remarkable by day and downright chilling at night.
Numerous gravestones stick out from the ground while skeletons move and rattle as folks pass by. The chilling figure of a woman chained to a chair is one of the more prominent features. Ghosts and ghouls swing from the trees with the slightest breeze. There’s even the imposing figure of a gaunt grave digger standing over the scene.
The attention to detail is remarkable. Donald spends hours carefully placing cobwebs around the gravestones and fencing of the cemetery.
The scene is a compromise for the couple. Candice loves the witch motif and the spooky graveyard. But Donald wants visitors and passersby to be terrified.
“That lady in the chair is his idea,” Candice said. “She stands up and screams. It’s terrifying. If he had it his way, the yard would be a lot scarier.”
Nighttime is when the entire scene comes to life with spooky green and purple lights illuminating the graveyard. Many of the fixtures are motion-sensitive so people walking past on the sidewalk or even passing cars will set off various pieces. Eyes light up, screams and cries emanate from the graveyard.
“People stop all the time and talk to us about it if we’re outside,” Candice said. “It helps you meet neighbors. People are really interested in how we put it all together.”
The scene will really take center stage on Halloween night, Candice said. All the spooky lights and motion activated devices will be up and running as trick-or-treaters move around the neighborhood. The Sizemores will give out candy as well as grill hot dogs and hamburgers for neighbors who stop by.
“We’ll do that till all the food and candy runs out,” Candice said. “We welcome everybody. We just want to see people enjoying Halloween and having a great time. It makes us feel good to know that our little yard can bring joy to so many people.”