Seth Ingram and Christopher Lloyd

GHC Chair of Film Studies Seth Ingram with actor Christopher Lloyd. As associate producer, Ingram found and secured all the filming locations for the entire movie with the assistance of a location team made entirely of Rome area residents. In addition, he sourced a local crew, some local cast as well as camera cars. Film students at GHC also worked on the film. Damon Self worked as a grip alongside another GHC student, Joseph McDaniel, who worked as a production assistant.

