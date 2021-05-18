South Rome Alliance and Kevin Allen Music Production present the inaugural South Rome Music festival on Saturday.
The event will run from 7-10 p.m., at Parks Hoke Park in South Rome, 201 Hardy Ave. The outdoor concert to support South Rome Alliance will feature Jazz and Blues, Motown, Pop, Soul and other musical stylings from Kevin Allen Music Productions.
Proceeds will help fund the educational and housing work of the South Rome Alliance, a nonprofit organization.
General admission tickets are $20. Tables for eight are $400. Children under 12 enter free.
Attendees are asked to please bring their own folding chairs, although some chairs will be available.
Attendees are allowed to bring their own beverages and food. Food trucks from one of South Rome's, Fuel Hickory Smoked BBQ & Grill, as well as Kona Ice will on hand. Bottled water will be available for purchase.
Tickets may be purchased online at southrome.org.
Sponsors include South Rome Alliance, Kevin Allen Music Production, Darlington School, Berry College, The Spires at Berry College, Redmond Region Medical Center, Toles Temple & Wright, and the City of Rome.