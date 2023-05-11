They were finalists on season nine of the hit tv competition show “America’s Got Talent” and now they’ll be on stage at Rome’s Desoto Theatre.
Sons of Serendip achieved national recognition on AGT and now the Billboard charting, classical-crossover group known for soulful, ethereal and emotional interpretations of pop music, arranged with a unique blend of vocals, harp, piano, and cello, will perform in downtown Rome.
The event takes place May 21 at 7 p.m. and is a benefit for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation.
“This group is in huge demand everywhere, and we are thrilled to bring them to Northwest Georgia” said Michelle Picon, development director for HDTF. “Wait until you hear their music. We guarantee chills in the best possible way.”
The group has released four albums, “Sons of Serendip,” “Christmas: Beyond the Lights,” “Life + Love” and “Mosaic.” Notable performances include collaborations with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cynthia Erivo, and Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour.
Tickets are $27 for general admission or $87 for orchestra seating and a pre-show reception. Tickets are available online at thedeosoto.org
Each ticket purchased helps continue the work of restoring the 1929 DeSoto Theatre to its former glory.