MerryMakingArt will host a Snowman Paint and Sip party on Nov. 19 at John Henry’s Grill.
The class will take place from 6-9 p.m. and guests will create their own 48” snowman pallet. All supplies will be provided.
The restaurant’s full menu will be available for dinner to anyone and the full bar will also be available for drink options for anyone 21 and older.
The cost is $38 per person and a paid invoice will reserve a spot. Payment must be received by Nov. 13.
To register or for more information, search “Paint & Sip Snowman” on Facebook. Text questions to 706-844-6933.
Hand sanitizers will be available at each table and wearing masks is encouraged but not required. Seating is limited.
John Henry’s Grill is located at 233 Broad St.