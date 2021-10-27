The classic story, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" comes to life on the city auditorium stage one weekend only.
Rome Shakespeare Festival Company will perform "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" Thursday through Sunday at the Rome City Auditorium.
The show opens today at 8 p.m. and stars Jared Ivy as ill-fated schoolmaster Ichabod Crane who encounters a chilling specter called the Headless Horseman. The script is based on the classic and chilling story by Washington Irving and adapted by Andrew Biliter. The cast is comprised of local actors ranging in age from 9 years old to 70 years old.
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" is set in the 1700s but RSF has added a slight contemporary twist to the story to acknowledge the relevance of the message behind the portrayal of "influence and acceptance of the townsfolk's vices, their own and others as well," said director Virginia McChesney.
The show runs today through Sunday starting at 8 p.m. each night with a Saturday matinee starting at 2 p.m. and a special school performance today at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are sold by area and actual seats are first come, first serve.
Tickets range from $18-$25 and are available online at www.TheRAD.biz
For additional information, visit www.THERAD.biz, www.RomeShakespeareFestival.com or call 706-331-1006.
The Rome City Auditorium is located at 601 Broad Street.