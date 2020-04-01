Despite the unusual circumstances Rome residents find themselves in today, there are still signs of life and signs of hope all across the community.
Many of those signs were submitted to a recent contest and three local families are being rewarded for their creativity.
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism wanted to highlight those signs and hosted a contest recently where local residents could create a poster or sign of encouragement and include the hashtag #RomeGaStrong.
Then, folks could post their entry on Facebook or Instagram using that hashtag or could submit entries by messaging a photo of the sign to Georgia’s Rome Facebook Page. The deadline was March 29.
Dozens of community members submitted colorful and creative signs of all sorts. Some were religious in nature, others patriotic. Some called on the community to remember first responders and some signs simply encouraged unity.
The tourism office posted submissions for People’s Choice voting on March 20 and voting was open for 24 hours. The submissions with the most reactions and shares could win a gift certificate to any one of Rome’s Hospitality Members including restaurants, retailers, service providers and hotels. Prizes were $75 for 1st place, $50 for 2nd place and $25 for 3rd place.
The winners were announced Tuesday. First place went to Jayden and Nicole Green, second to Sydney Vaughan and third place went to Sharan Soberg.
The idea was to help spread community cheer by creating a sign for a home or a yard that sent a message of hope to the community.
Participants were encouraged to post their entries on a front window of their residence or in their front yard. Signs had to display only positive messages. using any medium. Bright and colorful signs would stand out more.
Be sure to look for Sunday’s Roman Life section where we’ll feature many of the other entries from the Signs of Hope contest.