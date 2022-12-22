Shorter to host 'Royal Tea on the Hill' Jan. 14 From staff reports Dec 22, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Royal Tea on the Hill” will take place Saturday, Jan. 14 from 3-4:30 p.m. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shorter University will host a “Royal Tea on the Hill” on Saturday, Jan. 14.The event will feature a cavalcade of characters inspired by your favorite fairytales such as “Frozen,” “Descendants,” “Tangled,” and more for a very special family event at the Austin Moses room.The Tea will also include performances, fun activities, and magical moments for the entire family.All guests aged 3 and older require a ticket. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult.The Tea will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. in Shorter University’s Austin Moses room. Admission is $30 per guest. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Man sentenced to 25 years in Robin Hood Road shooting death Rome City Schools hires 'strategic initiatives & talent specialist' Georgia Supreme Court affirms judge's ruling to overturn Watkins murder conviction Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 10 min ago They brought over a dozen churches together to make change in Bradenton. Here's how 55 min ago Marc-Andre Perron paces Bangor High to hockey win over St. Dom's 56 min ago See photos from funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers killed in the line of duty 57 min ago 85 days and counting: DASNY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M fund investigation 56 min ago Syracuse unveils $108M plan to revamp area around Onondaga Lake, Inner Harbor (photos) 1 hr ago ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lands on Paramount+ today during 50% off sale 1 hr ago ‘We’re seeing this every day’: UAB adds surgeons to handle surge of gunshot wounds 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Latest Region Stories Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 10 min ago They brought over a dozen churches together to make change in Bradenton. Here's how 55 min ago Marc-Andre Perron paces Bangor High to hockey win over St. Dom's 56 min ago See photos from funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers killed in the line of duty 57 min ago 85 days and counting: DASNY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M fund investigation 56 min ago Syracuse unveils $108M plan to revamp area around Onondaga Lake, Inner Harbor (photos) 1 hr ago ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lands on Paramount+ today during 50% off sale 1 hr ago ‘We’re seeing this every day’: UAB adds surgeons to handle surge of gunshot wounds 1 hr ago