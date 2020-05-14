Renowned mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton won the BBC Music Magazine Personality of the Year Award.
Barton, an Armuchee native and Shorter University graduate, has had quite a year, appearing at “The Last Night of the Proms” and making her title role debut and first ‘trouser role’ as Orfeo in Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice” at the Metropolitan Opera.
According to an article on the official website for BBC Music Magazine, Barton “has been a force for change in the opera world, promoting equality, diversity and representation, and speaking out on issues of weight diversity and bi visibility on the opera and recital stages.”
“I truly believe that people want to see their stories told,” Barton told BBC Music Magazine. “They want to see themselves represented on stage. That is why I’m personally an advocate of on-stage body diversity, racial diversity, ability diversity. There’s a good reason why we are living in the age of Lizzo.”
Barton is a previous winner of the BBC Music Magazine Vocal Award, which she won in 2018 for her debut recital album.