The newest deputy at the Floyd County Sheriff's Office wants to play and nap all day. But cut him some slack. He's just a pup.
An adorable 9-week-old bloodhound has joined the agency and although he is a bundle of fur and wrinkles at the moment, he will soon begin training for very important work in the future.
The as yet unnamed puppy came to the sheriff's office from the Bluegrass Bloodhounds in Kentucky as a donation from the Jimmy Ryce Center, which provides bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies across the country.
Deputy Mike Williams has been working with Floyd County's current K-9 deputy, Snickers, for 8 years now. Snickers is 9 years old and it's important to teach a new dog to do the very important work Snickers currently undertakes.
So, on Sept. 11, Williams and the puppy, along with Snickers, will be traveling to Tallahassee, Florida, where the pup will begin his training.
"He'll do what they call puppy steps," Williams said. "He'll learn what he's supposed to know at this stage and then will continue his training over the next few years."
Eventually, Williams said, the puppy will learn to track people.
"It doesn't matter if it's a lost child or a person with Alzheimer's or a bad guy," he said. "He'll learn to track. They love to to track. It's a game to them. And of course, being a bloodhound, that's what he's bred to do."
Williams will be the puppy's handler so he'll be learning new things as well. He still trains with Snickers every week and said the dogs are constantly training and learning to keep up with the work they have to do -- work that could save lives or bring a fugitive to justice.
"For instance, in Alabama they had an inmate walk off," Williams said. "Snickers and I were called to find him. We did that. Snickers has also found two murderers and they went to jail. His last find was one of his best. He found an 87-year-old man with Alzheimer's and the man was returned home safely. That's what they do. This puppy will be trained to do exactly that."
On Tuesday, a photo of the puppy sitting at Sheriff Dave Roberson's desk was posted to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office's Facebook Page introducing him as the county's newest deputy. And asking the public to suggest a name for him.
More than a thousand suggestions came in. They ranged from Barney Fife, Sherlock, Snuffles and Elvis to Sarge, Droopy, Roscoe, Skillet and Waylon.
There were even suggestions that were a nod to his Bluegrass roots, including Blue and Bill Monroe.
Roberson said that in about a week they'll meet to decide on a name for the new deputy. They've sure got a lot to choose from.