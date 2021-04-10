Music making in Rome has been scarce since Covid hit.
But the Northwest Georgia WINDS has been busy nonetheless. The WINDS is an all-volunteer community concert band founded in 1987 by Sam Baltzer. Now in its 35th year, the WINDS was taking some time off due to the pandemic when Baltzer learned of the music program at Murphy Harpst Homes in Cedartown.
“I got an email from Kam Malone (a part time music teacher at MH) telling about a student who was playing clarinet, even though his primary instrument had been alto sax,” Baltzer said. “Kam included a photo of the student’s hands wrapped lovingly around the clarinet even though he had ‘HATE’ tattooed on his knuckles. The photo reminded me of the power of music to bring people together, to combat hate, and to provide a meaningful outlet for positive self-expression.”
So Baltzer emailed the WINDS members and asked if anyone had a sax to donate. The result was the donation of four flutes, a clarinet, four trumpets, two trombones, a guitar, and two alto saxes.
“We were also able to give 12 music stands and some basic band supplies,” Baltzer said. “Five of these instruments came from the collection of Donna Blackburn, who has played clarinet in the WINDS for its entire 35 year history. I am very proud of the WINDS for stepping up to meet this need and I hope that we can continue to help the band program at Murphy Harpst. Kam is doing great work with these students and he and they deserve our support.”
Baltzer is in his 9th year as music professor at Georgia Highlands College, following 25 years on the music faculty at Shorter University. Georgia Highlands College is a major sponsor of the WINDS. The WINDS has planned a full concert season for 2021-2022, Covid permitting.
Murphy Harpst Children’s Center in Cedartown is an independent not-for-profit organization committed to meeting the needs of abused and neglected young people. There are 60 boys and girls in grades 6 through 12, in residence, placed by Family and Children Services or the Juvenile Justice System. An agency of the United Methodist Church, Murphy Harpst’s mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment where severely abused and neglected children and teenagers can thrive and heal toward a goal of re-engaging with society and leading productive lives.
Headmaster Marvin Williams has been there for six years, and is the music and choir director at Thankful Baptist Church in Rome. Previously he was the superintendent for Polk County Schools.
“I learned to play in 6th grade band on my mom’s clarinet,” said a female Murphy Harpst student who is 14 and in the 8th grade. Whenever I see my instrument I get excited. When I play, I feel like I’m meant to play.”
Malone said some of the students at the school played a band instrument before turmoil disrupted their lives and their instruments disappeared.
“I am offering band class to give a sense of a return to normalcy before the storm hit,” he said.
Dee Russell, a trombone player with the WINDS, was one of the musicians who donated instruments.
“I am so excited and hopeful for the Murphy Harpst Band Project,” Russell said. “Having someone like Kam Malone volunteering his time to teach music and beginning band can be a life changer for these young people. Band teaches so many things— teamwork, discipline, commitment and a lifelong hobby and love of music. Who knows, maybe a donated trombone could produce a modern version of Tommy Dorsey.”
“I taught music at Murphy Harpst for a couple of years a while back,” said Bill Wear, who plays trumpet in the WINDS. “I know how difficult some of these kids have it in life. I hope someone finds a little joy by learning to play an instrument.”