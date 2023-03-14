Locals and visitors alike are invited to get an early start on St. Patrick's Day festivities at the Shamrock Stroll on Thursday, March 16.
All proceeds raised from this one-night-only downtown Rome food and beverage event will benefit Brighter Birthdays.
Ticket sales will support the mission of the non-profit to help under-resourced kids in the Rome-Floyd County community to celebrate their birthdays through the delivery of bags filled with toys and other goodies.
Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. real estate agent Haley Gulledge is hosting the event. She will also be participating in the second annual Brighter Birthdays Dessert Challenge later this month, together with Sunflour Community Bakery, as part of “Team Rome Grown.”
“We felt this would be a fun way to celebrate the lead up to the Dessert Challenge, while also highlighting our amazing downtown businesses and bringing awareness to this wonderful organization.” Gulledge said.
Participating restaurants include Dark Side of the Moon, John Henry's Grill, La Scala Mediterranean Bistro and Mellow Mushroom.
Shamrock Stroll tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Two ticket levels are available: food/appetizers-only, $15; food and beverage, $25. Food and beverage tickets are for patrons 21 years of age or older.
Tickets can be purchased online at TolesTemple.com/ShamrockStroll. Cash or checks payable to Brighter Birthdays can be used to purchase tickets onsite at Toles, Temple & Wright, 611 Turner McCall Blvd., during regular business hours. Tickets will not be sold at the event.