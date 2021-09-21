Rome Shakespeare Festival begins its run of free outdoor performances at the Town Green Wednesday.
The performances will proceed as scheduled and if any of the days are rained out, a rehearsal-style run will take place at the River Arts District Playhouse located at 233 N. Fifth Ave. for those unable to catch another performance.
Interim artistic/executive director Tracy Hellreigel said table reservations can be moved to another evening or those guests with table reservations will have first option of the 40 seats available at the RAD Playhouse.
With the help of added effects by Berry’s Hackberry Lab, RSF will present “The Tempest.”
A play about magic, betrayal, love and forgiveness, RSF’s production of “The Tempest” is set on a distant planet in a galaxy far away where Prospero (played by Daniel Murchland), the one-time Duke of Milan, and his beautiful daughter, Miranda (played by Nola Byrum), live with a sprite called Ariel (played by Allison Clark & Haley Pendleton) and a strange wild man called Caliban (Blaise Phillips). Prospero is a powerful magician who creates a storm, or tempest, that sets the scene for the play. In the events that follow, audiences see a plot to murder the King of Naples (played by Kahynan Akers), a drunken scheme to kill Prospero and a romance between Miranda and the King’s son, Ferdinand (Zavion Pollard).
Audiences can picnic on the Town Green and enjoy the free shows and entertainment scheduled to start at 6 p.m. each evening.
Before each Tempest performance, young Shakespeare artists will perform an abridged performance of “All’s Well That Ends Well!”
On Saturday, Sept. 25, family day on the green will start performances at noon, featuring Baird Ballet, Gordon Central Choral Ensemble, Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra, a few numbers from “Ain’t Misbehavin” and an additional performance of “All’s Well That Ends Well” at 2 p.m. At 6 p.m. “All’s Well That Ends Well” will hit the stage again followed by “The Tempest.”
Tables for 2, 4, 6, or 8 can be reserved for the festival performances. Table prices range from $100.00 for a table for 2, to $160 for a table for 8. Tables come complete with chairs, a table linen and centerpiece.
Blanket seating is free and market umbrellas will be set up around the Town Green to provide shade for picnickers.
For more information or to reserve your table, visit online at www.romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706-331-1006.