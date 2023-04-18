Four Rome High Students were hosted by Seven Hills Rotary on Tuesday as winners of the Laws of Life essay contest. From left are Aaron Lewis, Erin River Waldon, Stella Turner and Tess Davidson with the club's president Derek Taylor.
Severo Avila
Aaron Lewis reads his essay to Seven Hills Rotary as the 10th grade winner of the Laws of Life essay contest. He spoke about a river rafting trip that taught him to face his fears.
Rome High's Tess Davidson was the 11th grade winner and presented her essay to Seven Hills Rotary Tuesday.
Erin River Waldon was the essay contest's 9th grade winner and she was also named overall winner by the Seven Hills Rotary Club for her poignant and heartfelt essay.
Stella Turner's essay focused on the grief she felt at the loss of a mentor, Gail Deschamps. Turner was the 12th grade winner for the Laws of Life essay contest.
Four fearless teens spoke in front of a room full of Rotarians Tuesday. They spoke of their fears, their struggles, their dreams and lessons learned.
Seven Hills Rotary hosted its Rom High Student Recognition Event for Laws of Life, the Georgia Rotary Clubs essay contest.
The event took place at the Courtyard by Marriot Rome Riverwalk. The contest, held across Georgia, encourages youth to discover and express their core values, principles and ideals important to their lives.
It allows them to reflect on their strengths and fears as well as the things they're proud of.
Four students were chosen as winners of their respective grades. And each presented their winning essays at the event. They were:
Erin River Waldon, 9th Grade winner
Aaron Lewis, 10th Grade winner
Tess Davidson, 11th Grade winner
Stella Turner, 12th Grade winner
Amanda Howell, the Rome teacher contest chair was also recognized for her work in coordinating the contest and for being a liaison between the school and the club.
Each student presented their essays which covered a range of themes. They spoke about overcoming fears, about deeply personal experiences and even about the grief of losing a mentor.
Although each student was a winner of their respective grade, Seven Hills Rotary named Erin River Waldon as its overall winner of the 2022-2023 contest.
Each year 66 Rotary clubs sponsor the contest with 66 high schools participating. They receive 33, 239 essays and award more than $21,000 in cash prizes.