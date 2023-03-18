Seven Hills Place, located at 279 Technology Parkway, will host a Sock Hop Senior Prom and Open House for residents and the community on Friday, March 31.
Families and community partners are invited to shake, rattle and roll and to dust off their poodle skirts, saddle shoes and twist the night away with live entertainment, refreshments and vintage cars.
There will also be an open house for visitors to learn more about the assisted living services and all-inclusive memory care community.
The event will take place Friday, March 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Those interested in participating or being a vendor can call Marcia Brown at 706-978-6478 or Beth White at 404-425-8506.
