The archetypal character of the sidekick in a novel or movie is the hero’s greatest ally and offers help in times of peril. A sidekick often paves the way for the hero. Likewise, the sides you serve for holiday meals are an important part of the overall dining experience; they serve to aid the main attraction. Holiday turkey is not the same without the accompaniment of dressing or stuffing. Mashed potatoes beg for gravy, and bread pudding is a stale loaf without decadent custard sauce. Side dishes balance out the meal and complement the main dish. These side dishes are easy to prepare and use ingredients that are readily available. You will want to serve them again and again.
Cheesy Grits Casserole
3 cups milk
1 cup quick-cooking grits
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
4 oz. diced pimentos, drained
3 oz. cream cheese, softened
¾ tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper
Paprika
Bring milk to a boil in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Slowly stir in the grits and stir constantly for 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in 1 ½ cups sharp cheddar cheese, pimentos, cream cheese, and salt and pepper until well combined and melted. Place grits in a lightly buttered 1 ½-quart baking dish and sprinkle the remaining ½ cup cheese on top, sprinkle lightly with paprika; bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Broccoli Salad
32 oz. bag of broccoli florets, finely chopped
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
1 small onion, finely chopped
6-8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup of prepared Ranch Dressing
½ cup sugar
1 TBSP. white vinegar
Combine the first four ingredients in a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix the dressing, sugar, and vinegar; pour over the other ingredients and toss well. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.
Mini Sweet Potato Casserole Bites
1 (15 oz.) can cut sweet potatoes, rinsed and drained
¼ cup packed light brown sugar
2 TBSP. heavy cream
½ tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. kosher salt
1 (8 oz.) can refrigerated crescent rolls
½ cup mini marshmallows
24 whole pecans
1 ½ tsp. maple syrup
Coat a mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Roll out the crescent dough on a floured surface and pinch seams together; cut into 24 squares and place in the muffin tin cups. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the drained sweet potatoes for 3 minutes. Remove from microwave and mash until smooth. Add the brown sugar, heavy cream, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt. Mix well. Spoon a heaping tablespoon of the potato mixture into each crescent roll cup, then top with one or two mini marshmallows. Bake at 375 degrees for about 14-15 minutes, until golden. Place 24 pecan halves on a plate and drizzle with the maple syrup.
Remove crescent cups from the oven and place a pecan in the center of each; bake 2 minutes more.
Substitution: you can certainly boil or bake two large sweet potatoes in lieu of the canned sweet potatoes.
