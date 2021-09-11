Summer 2021 began on Sunday, June 20, and will end September 22nd. Before the season ends and the summer produce is replaced with pumpkins at the local supermarkets, pick up some fresh fruits and vegetables and make a few mouthwatering dishes for your dinner table. Savor the flavors of summer as soon as possible and while the produce is still widely available. Summer will be gone before you know it!
Oven Roasted Radishes
Sliced raw radishes are great on a tossed salad, but be sure to try roasting fresh radishes with some olive oil and savory seasonings for a delicious option.
1 ½ — 2 cups trimmed and halved fresh radishes
1 TBSP. olive oil
¼ tsp. sea salt
1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
1 tsp. savory grill seasoning (like County Bob’s, John Henry’s, Weber, or McCormick)
Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes on a foil-lined pan that has been sprayed with oil.
Peaches and Cookie Cobbler with Crumb Topping
So much flavor! This peach cobbler made with sugar cookie dough is absolutely delicious!
¾ cup sugar
3 ½ TBSP. cornstarch
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
½ tsp. almond extract
¼ cup peach preserves
12 peaches, peeled and sliced
1 (16.5 oz.) package refrigerated sliced sugar cookie dough (use 12 cookies)
½ TBSP. sugar
1 TBSP. all-purpose flour
¼ cup rolled oats
¼ light cup brown sugar
¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
3 TBSP. butter, cut into pieces
In a large saucepan, stir together the ¾ cup sugar, cornstarch, ½ tsp. cinnamon, almond extract, and peach preserves. Stir in the sliced peaches and gently coat. Cook over medium heat, until thickened and bubbly. Spoon peach mixture into a lightly greased 9x9 or 7x11-inch pan. Remove 12 sugar cookies from the package; refrigerate the remaining cookie dough to use at a later time. Press the cookie dough together, then gently roll the dough between two sheets of parchment paper or plastic wrap. Remove the paper and sprinkle flour on top of the dough, and roll out the dough into a rectangular shape. Place dough sheet into the freezer for about 15 minutes. Remove and cut into strips of dough. Arrange the strips in a lattice pattern over the peach mixture. Sprinkle ½ tablespoon sugar on top. In a small bowl, stir together the oats, brown sugar, ¼ tsp. cinnamon, and butter pieces together to make a crumb topping. Sprinkle topping over the cobbler. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for a few minutes on a wire rack before serving. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Baked Squash and Corn Squares
Searching for a dish to complete your meal? This recipe features fresh squash or zucchini, mushrooms, and shoepeg corn for a unique flavor combination.
2 large yellow squash, thinly sliced
1 (11 oz.) can white shoepeg corn, drained
¾ cup chopped fresh mushrooms
½ cup chopped onion
4 TBSP. salted butter
½ tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. oregano
¼ tsp. basil, minced
4 large eggs, beaten
2 cups Mozzarella cheese, shredded
½ cup Parmesan cheese, finely shredded
Heat the butter in a large skillet, add the sliced squash to the pan and sauté for about 5-10 minutes. Add the chopped mushrooms and onions to the skillet and sauté for an additional 5-10 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Stir in the corn and remove from heat. In a bowl, stir together the salt, oregano, basil, and eggs; add the Mozzarella cheese and stir until incorporated. Add the squash, onions, mushrooms, and corn to the egg and cheese mixture; stir well. Pour mixture into a greased 9x9 baking dish. Top with the Parmesan cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes until top has browned. Let stand for about 5-10 minutes, then cut into squares. Note: Can use zucchini in place of the yellow squash.
Blueberry Crunch Cake
Serve this cake while it’s warm with a generous scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.
¼ cup butter, softened
¾ cup sugar
1 large egg
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. salt
½ cup milk
2 cups blueberries
Topping:
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ cup butter, softened
Use a hand mixer to mix the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and blend well. Add some of the flour, baking powder, and salt; then add the milk until just blended. Add the remaining flour, baking powder, and salt and stir. Gently stir in the blueberries. Pour into a greased 9x9-inch baking pan. Combine the topping ingredients together until mixture is a crumb consistency. Sprinkle the crumb mixture on top of the batter; bake at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes.