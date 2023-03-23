Popular local singer/songwriter Scott Thompson and his band will join with the Rome Symphony Orchestra for a concert on April 1 at the Rome City Auditorium.
The symphony is partnering with Thompson and his band, Brother Mojo, for a concert filled with rock n’ roll and maybe even some country favorites. They’ll play music from The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen and Smashing Pumpkins just to name a few.
Of course since this is a symphony concert, the rock music will also be blended with the beautiful classical sounds from the Rome Symphony Orchestra musicians.
Seasoned classical music fans and newcomers alike won’t want to miss this one night only special concert event.
“We are beside ourselves with excitement for this show,” Thompson said. “What an honor it is to be able to perform with the oldest symphony in the South. As a diehard Beatles fan, I’ve always loved the combination of rock and symphonic players, so when this opportunity came along, we jumped at the chance. I think people who are unfamiliar with the symphony underestimate how powerful they are. It’s going to be a big show. From Springsteen, Smashing Pumpkins and Pink Floyd to Petty, U2 and original music, it’s going to be incredible.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for senior/military, $10 for students and $5 for children. They can be purchased online at eventbrite.com by searching “Scott Thompson in Concert.”