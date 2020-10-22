Rome and area residents can experience Tellus Museum in a creepy new way during Halloween week.
Science Spooky Week at the museum runs Oct. 26-Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tellus will be decked out with ghouls, skeletons (not just dinosaurs) and colored lights for a fun week of science and exploration. There will also be a scavenger hunt to complete with fossil and mineral specimen prizes.
Kids are encouraged to wear costumes for a photo-ops in the galleries.
Advance registration is required by visiting tellusmuseum.org.
The event is free to members and with regular admission to non-members.