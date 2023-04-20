SRO barbecue

Pepperell’s school resource officer, Jim McCormick and his fellow Floyd County Police Department SROs will be preparing and cooking barbecue on May 7 at Pepperell High School as part of the SRO Smokehouse Scholarship Fundraiser. Orders must be placed before April 28 and can be picked up on May 7 at the school. Proceeds benefit scholarships to graduating seniors from each school district to pursue their education.

