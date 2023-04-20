Rome residents who like barbecue and want to support local students have another chance to do so.
The SRO Smokehouse Scholarship Fundraiser is once again taking orders for chicken, pork and ribs as well as smoked butt.
The event is hosted by Floyd County Police Department’s school resource officers who prepare and cook food for sale at different schools on a revolving schedule. This next event, , the final for this school year, will take place at Pepperell High School on May 7.
April 28 is the deadline to place orders which can then be picked up at the school on May 7 between noon and 3 p.m. Jim McCormick is the SRO for Pepperel and he’ll be putting his barbecue and smoking skills on full display.
Meals are $12 for chicken, $15 for pork and $18 for ribs. All meals are served with mac and cheese as well as loaded baked beans. Whole meat is also available for purchase at $50 for a smoked butt, $30 for a rack of ribs and $20 for a chicken.
All the proceeds from the event benefit the School Resource Officers Scholarship Fund which provides scholarship for a graduating senior at each of the Floyd County high schools. The scholarships help the students pursue their education at a college or technical school of their dreams.
McCormick said supporting the sale is a great way for community members to give back to a student from each district as well as enjoy some delicious barbecue.
"This is the final fundraising event for this school year and I have been asked over and over when I would hold one at Pepperell," he said. "Each fundraising event has either came close or beat the one before it. I’d really like to see the community support this last drive because the amount we raise determines the final amount we can give to the chosen student at each district.
"Everyone is welcome to come and see us," he added. Pick up starts at noon on May 7. With all the churches in the area I’m hoping I’ll get to feed lots of hungry folks once worship gets out. Of course walk up food is limited but they can pre order as many plates as they want or if the churches would like to reach out and us supply barbecue for them to eat and fellowship at their site we would be happy to do that also. I feel like this will be the biggest one yet mostly because of how amazing the Pepperell community is and this is the first one where I have had students ask if they can also be involved with helping cook or make plates. The amount of support each district has given all the SROs has been amazing and I know I speak for all of us when I say it’s always refreshing getting to have positive interactions."
The order deadline is Friday, April 28. Orders can be placed with any FCPD school resource officer or by emailing FloydCountySRO@gmail.com.