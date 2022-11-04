With a slew of screenings, educational panels, VIP events, and cocktail functions, the Rome International Film Festival takes over downtown Rome starting Nov. 10.
Organizers have released the festival’s schedule, packing the four-day schedule to include:
“The Unredacted” a documentary directed by Academy Award inner Meg Smaker will cover how America has been fighting the war on terrorism for two decades, and there are more terrorists today, not fewer. The thought—provoking film will dive into deradicalization by following former Guantánamo detainees in a rehabilitation program. The controversy surrounding the film has recently been covered on the front pages of The New York Times and National Review and on Morning Joe, Making Sense with Sam Harris, and many other media outlets.
The film will screen on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilder Center (202 E 3rd Ave.)
“Spirit Halloween,” was filmed in Rome and features Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook. The film tells the story of a group of middle schoolers who discover a Spirit Halloween store is haunted and must survive the night. Filmmaker David Pogue and Producers Shannon Houchins and Mike Haggarty will be in attendance. .
The film will screen at The Desoto Theater at 1 p.m.
“Not Just a Girl,” the documentary directed by Joss Crowley, details singer Shania Twain’s life from Nashville newcomer to international icon as she transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks.
The film will screen Nov. 12 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium and will feature red carpet opportunities and a Q&A after the film with Joss Crowley and country music producer Harold Shedd. The red carpet and talk back sessions will be held at PAM Studios, 512 Broad Street.
“Zach and Miri,” the film written and directed by Kevin Smith which features Seth Rogen as Zach and Elizabeth Banks as Miri. They are lifelong platonic friends who look to solve their respective cash-flow problems by making an adult film together. As the cameras roll, however, the duo begin to sense that they may have more feelings for each other than they previously thought.
The film will screen Nov. 12 at Desoto Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Featured actors from the film, Katie Morgan and Evan Stone, will be in attendance.
The RIFF Awards ceremony will follow directly after the film, at the same venue.
This year’s RIFF will recognize a collection of diverse, multicultural films, documentaries and shorts brought to the public by their sponsors Georgia Power and PAM Studios. Georgia Power is the DE+I sponsor for 2022 and their initiative will be highlighted with the screenings of:
“Her Name was Hester,” a RIFF world premiere directed by Berry College Professor Brian Campbell follows Stacie Marshall as she moves back to her ancestral farm in Dirt Town Valley, Georgia and wrestles with the reality of her farm having held enslaved humans and seeks to make amends, starting with the story of a wet-nurse named Hester.
There will be a red carpet event on Nov. 10 at 6:00 p.m. followed by the world premiere of the documentary from 7 p.m. to 9 pm at the DeSoto Theatre. There will be performances by the documentary’s subjects, a Q&A with the cast and a Community Conversation on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at Rome PAM Studios moderated by Haley Smith of Berry College. The conversation is sponsored by One Community United.
“Unspoken” is a documentary feature film that traces the journey of resident, award-winning photographer and author Stephanie Calabrese who picks up an iPhone camera to uncover buried truths and explore how the community of Monroe, Georgia has been impacted by its racial divide.
The documentary will screen on Nov. 12 at 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rome City Auditorium and will be followed by a short talk back with Calabrese.
PAM Studios is a sponsor and the headquarters for the 2022 festival. Their sponsorship focuses on supporting Latin films from over five countries that were submitted in the newly-established Latin film category. A scholarship will also be awarded at the conclusion of the screenings. The schedule includes:
Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. — Latin Shorts Block (Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave.)
Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. — In Conversation: Latin Filmmakers (PAM Studios, 512 Broad St.)
Nov. 12 at 3:45 p.m. — Latin Filmmakers Red Carpet (PAM Studios, 512 Broad St.)
Nov. 12 at 5:15 p.m. — Feature Film ‘Hunting Souls’ (Desoto Theatre, 530 Broad St.)
There will be a red carpet event on Nov. 12 at 4:45 p.m. — 5:15 p.m. honoring all the Latin film submissions in front of PAM Studios, as well as all the 2022 RIFF films representing diversity.
In addition, RIFF will represent international films as exhibited through RIFF’s partnership with international consulates including: Israel, Ireland and The Bahamas. There will be international shorts screened on Nov. 12 at noon at the Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave.
Other notable features of the festival include tours of the Creel House as seen on the TV Show ‘Stranger Things.’ (See riffga.com for more information on the tours)
“This year’s festival is full of thoughtful, fun and diverse entertainment for consumers to enjoy,” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “The incredible submissions by filmmakers, the screenings of films by industry superstars, the inclusion of international films from nine countries—all supported by brand sponsors such as Georgia Power, this will be the best year yet for RIFF.”
Pass holders will be seated first, ticket holders after. Tickets for individual film screenings during the festival are set at $10 and can be purchased at https://riff2022.eventive.org/schedule. There is a student package for $25 that provides access to the entire festival minus parties. There is also a medical provider discount for healthcare workers in Georgia who can attend three medical and wellness based screenings for $25 with a code MEDWELL..
For additional information about full access passes, visit online at www.riffga.com/passes.