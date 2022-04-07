The 1941 Graham Hollywood, courtesy of the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage, is just one of the automobiles now on display in the “American Art Deco” exhibit at the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville.
Automobiles produced during the 1930s and early 1940s are on display now in a special exhibit at Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum.
“American Art Deco” is the name of the exhibit that showcases some iconic automobiles. As visitors walk through the gallery, they’ll be greed with the streamlined geometric shapes, the glamour and the luxury represented in the specially curated collection of vehicles such as a 1930 Cabriolet and a 1941 Chrysler Thunderbolt.
The exhibit is possible through the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage as well as the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum in Auburn, Indiana, the NB Center for American Automotive Heritage in Allentown, Pennsylvania and from Ron Schneider in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The cars being exhibited include:
1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet
1934 Ford Brewster Town Car
1934 LaSalle Series 50 Convertible Coupe
1934 Studebaker Commander Land Cruiser
1936 Stout Scarab
1937 Lincoln Zephyr
1940 Graham Model 108 Senior Sedan “Sharknose”
1941 Chrysler Thunderbolt
1941 Graham Hollywood
“American Art Deco” will be on display through July 31. The Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville.