Built for Crisis

A 1975 Chevrolet Cosworth Vega is just one of the cars on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum’s newest temporary exhibit, Built for Crisis, which is now on display in Cartersville.

 Savoy Automobile Museum
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In