The Savoy’s latest special presentation, "Fast Talk about Fast Brass," takes place Dec. 2 at the museum in Cartersville.
Extravagant brass trim, overstated brass headlights and wide, wooden wagon wheel tires demarcated an experimental period of racing in the earliest years of car production, the 1890s through 1910s.
On Friday, Dec. 2, three brass era experts, Joseph “Corky” Coker, Jeff Chattin, and Ken Gross, will jump into a fast-paced discussion on Brass Era vehicles, their history and the intricacies of driving them.
Ever a racing enthusiast and more than a tire manufacturer, Coker's vision and leadership have defined the car collector hobby for half a century. He grew his Chattanooga-based, family-owned company, Coker Tire, into a renowned, worldwide producer of tires with household names like BFGoodrich and Firestone. Chattin, owner of JC Picture Cars and a brass-era car enthusiast himself, will bring Hollywood’s perspective to the discussion. As a guest curator of Savoy Automobile Museum and a former executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, Gross will moderate what will surely be a dynamic and breakneck discourse.
From 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Savoy Café, interact with guest speakers, museum directors, Legacy Members, and car enthusiasts. The reception offers a full cash bar and hors d’oeuvres.
At 7 p.m., guests will move into the Presentation Theatre for an interactive discussion highlighting the cars on loan from the Coker Museum for the featured Fast Brass exhibit.
For pricing information on the reception, for both members and non-members, visit online at www.savoymuseum.org. The deadline for making a reservation for the reception is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.