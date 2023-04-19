The iconic Porche is on display at Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville.
"75 Years of Porche" is the newest temporary exhibit at the museum which showcases some of the significant and iconic models produced by Porsche in its 75 year history. The exhibit, which runs through July 30, 2023, is guest curated by Ken Gross and supported in part by Charles Schwab Kennesaw/The Pefferly Family.
Cars included in this exhibit are the...
1955 Porsche 356 Continental (On loan from the Ingram Collection, Durham, NC)
1955 Porsche 550 Spyder (On loan from the Ingram Collection, Durham, NC)
1957 Porsche 356 Speedster Convertible (On loan from Don & Diane Meluzio, York, PA)
1959 Porsche 356A Convertible D (On loan from the private collection of Ron Ritz, Howell, MI)
1963 Porsche 901 Prototype, Coupe (On loan from Don & Diane Meluzio, York, PA)
1965 Porsche 356C Carrera 2 GS/GT 2000 (On loan from William I. Lightfoot, Vienna, VA)
1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS (On loan from Steven Harris, New York, NY)
1976 Porsche 911S (On loan from Richard Myers, Moorestown, NJ)
1986 Porsche 928 (Savoy Museum Collection, Cartersville)
1987 Porsche 959 (On loan from the Mauzy Family & 1thirtyone Motorcars, Fort Worth, TX)
1988 Porsche 930 Turbo Cabriolet (On loan from the Vogt Family, Cumming)
1992 Porsche 964 911 Carrera RS N/GT (On loan from Steven Harris, New York, NY)
2004 Porsche Carrera GT (On loan from Amine Collection)
2007 Porsche 997.1 GT3 RS (On loan from Steven Harris, New York, NY)
Savoy Automobile Museum is open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is complimentary for members. Non-members are $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for youth ages 3 - 12, and complimentary admission is provided to children 2 and under and active military with ID.
The museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville. For more information, visit www.savoymuseum.org.