There is just no substitute for freshly grated lemon zest and fresh lemon juice in both sweet and savory dishes, but, if you don’t have lemons on hand, a bottled lemon juice can be used. Bottled lemon juice contains preservatives and other additives, so some recipes taste better with the authentic flavor found in fresh lemon juice. If you aren’t sure about swapping out the fresh juice for a bottled juice, always note what the recipe calls for so that you get the best flavor combination. Lemon juice provides the acidity that some dishes require and also the fresh, bright taste that other dishes need. Freshly squeezed lemon juice is a must in these scrumptious recipes.
Main Dish Lemon Chicken
½ cup all-purpose flour
Pinch of salt
Pinch of black pepper
1/8 tsp. garlic powder
2 ¼-2 ½ lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 4-5 breasts)
3 TBSP. olive oil
½-3/4 cup chopped onion
1 (8 oz.) package sliced fresh mushrooms
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup white wine (I use Holland House brand cooking wines in lieu of wine)
2 ½ TBSP. fresh lemon juice
Combine the flour, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a resealable plastic bag. Add the chicken to the bag and toss to coat. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook for 5-8 minutes per side, or until cooked through. (If the breasts are thick, I cut them into strips.) Transfer the chicken to a plate and cover. In the same skillet, cook the chopped onions and sliced mushrooms until tender. Stir in the broth, white cooking wine, and lemon juice. Return the chicken to the pan; boil until the sauce begins to thickens (about 11-13 minutes).
Chicken Divan
4 cups fresh broccoli (cooked, drained, and chopped)
4 cups cooked chicken (chopped)
2 (10.5 oz.) cans cream of chicken soup
¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sour cream
1 ½ tsp. fresh lemon juice
1-2 dashes of each: cayenne pepper, paprika, and curry powder
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 sleeve buttered crackers, crushed
1 ½ TBSP. butter, melted
Place the cooked broccoli in the bottom of a lightly buttered and greased 9x13 baking dish. In a large bowl, combine the chopped chicken, two cans of cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, paprika, curry powder, salt and pepper, and 1 cup of cheese. Pour the mixture over the broccoli. Sprinkle the remaining shredded cheese over the top. Bake for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. Stir together the cracker crumbs and melted butter and sprinkle evenly over the top of the casserole. Bake for an additional 5 minutes.
Lemon-Oatmeal Cream Bars
Oatmeal Mixture:
1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
1 ¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
½ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
½ cup sugar
¾ cup unsalted butter, melted
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
Filling:
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
¾ TBSP. fresh lemon zest
2 large egg yolks
½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
In a bowl, stir together the flour, oats, soda, salt, sugar, and light brown sugar. Add the melted butter and vanilla extract; stir until just combined. Press half of the mixture into the bottom of an 8x8-inch baking dish. Bake in a preheated-350 degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove pan from the oven and set aside. In a bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, egg yolks, and ½ tsp. vanilla extract until smooth. Pour the filling evenly over the crust. Crumble the remaining oatmeal topping evenly over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden brown on top. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely. Refrigerate for one hour. Serve the bars at room temperature or cool. Store covered in the refrigerator.