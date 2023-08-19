walk a mile 2022 (copy)

Hundreds of Rome residents walk down Broad Street to raise awareness and support victims of domestic violence. The annual event is organized by the Hospitality House for Women. This year’s event will take place Oct. 20 at noon starting at Rotary Plaza.

