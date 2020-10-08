Three stages will feature live bluegrass music on Saturday when Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers returns to Broad Street.
Here’s the lineup:
South Stage
Noon: Barbaric Yawps
1 p.m.: Little Country Giants
2 p.m.: Hackberry Hilltoppers
3 p.m.: Uncle Shuffelo & his Haint Hollow Hootenanny
4 p.m.: David Long & Midnight from Memphis
North Stage
Noon: Matt Downer
1 p.m.: Moon Crew
2 p.m.: John Grimm
3 p.m.: New Binkley Brothers
Tent Stage
12:30 p.m.: Arlo Finch
1:30 p.m.: David Bell
2:30 p.m.: Dali Trio
3:30 p.m.: Joseph Evans
The festival is free and will be held Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Broad Street will close to traffic in the 100, 200, 300, 400 blocks.
Many different regional and local bluegrass bands recognized for their instrumental talent and musical energy were invited to be a part of this event.
Musicians who enjoy the vintage tones of acoustic picking will be playing on both ends throughout the festival.
In addition to music, there will be fun extended to every block of the festival. There will be arts and crafts vendors set up in the 100 block. Cars on Broad car show will feature cars from every decade including pre-1950, street rod, original, rat rod, trucks and more. The Armuchee Ruritan Club who is presenting the show will judge and offer “Best of” awards in several categories.
This year there will be pony rides for kids.
Downtown shops will feature sidewalk sales and restaurants will offer food and drinks for sale outside their businesses. Adult beverages purchased at restaurants may be brought within the event area with an armband. No outside coolers allowed.
Please note that you will need to bring your own seating to watch the music, none will be provided at the event.
COVID GUIDELINES:
Masks are encouraged.
Please be socially distant while at the event.
If you are sick, we ask that you do not attend the event.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event.
Parking for the festival is located at the 3rd Ave Deck and 4th Ave Deck for free. For more information, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us or visit the festival web site at www.fiddlinfest.com