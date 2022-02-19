Sometimes you just want the sides, not the entrée, because it’s those tasty sides that are oh-so satisfying. It’s time to feed that need you are craving. Maybe a vegetable plate at a local eatery will hit the spot. Take a look at restaurant menus and you will typically find a few standard main dish items, but it’s often the sides that really stand out. You will find rich, savory, creamy, buttery, unique, or refreshingly simple and light dishes, whatever your palate prefers in the way of sides can be discovered on these menus. And, it’s these amazing side items that balance the meal, complement the entrée, and make an impression on you
Kicked Up Potato Gratin
1 ½ lbs. Yukon gold potatoes
3 tsp. kosher salt
¾ cup heavy cream
2 TBSP. minced onion
¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
½ tsp. black pepper
2 TBSP. reserved liquid from the jar of roasted peppers
1 (9 or 10 oz.) jar roasted red bell peppers, drained and chopped
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Peel and slice the potatoes into ¼-inch thick rounds. Boil 2 quarts of water with 2 tsp. of the salt in a pot. Add the potatoes and cook for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. In a saucepan, combine the heavy cream, minced onions, red pepper flakes, remaining teaspoon of salt, black pepper, and 2 TBSP. liquid from the jar. Simmer for 2-3 minutes. Add 1 cup of the sharp cheddar cheese and stir until melted. Remove from the heat. Layer a third of the potatoes in 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle half of the roasted peppers on top. Repeat the layers. Pour the cream mixture evenly over the potatoes. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the remaining 1 cup cheese over the top. Return to the oven and bake uncovered for an additional 8 minutes.
Roasted Potatoes, Carrots and Green Beans
1 ½ lbs. baby yellow or red potatoes, sliced or quartered
1 (12 oz.) bag baby carrots, halved
2 ½ TBSP. olive oil
1 tsp. dried thyme
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. coarse black pepper
1 TBSP. minced garlic
2 (14.5 oz.) cans green beans, drained
Onion powder to taste
½ TBSP. parsley, optional
In a large bowl, toss together the potatoes and carrots with 2 TBSP. of the olive oil, 1 tsp. thyme, 1 tsp. salt, and 1 tsp. black pepper. Spread onto a rimmed baking sheet lined with nonstick foil. Roast in a preheated 400-degree oven for 25 minutes. In the same bowl, toss the green beans with the remaining ½ TBSP. olive oil, minced garlic, and onion powder and salt, to taste. Remove pan from the oven and add the green beans to the other vegetables. Return to the oven and roast an additional 20 minutes, or until vegetables are fork tender.
Corn Spoon Bread
This dish is the perfect blend of a corn casserole with cheesy cornbread.
¼ cup butter
1 medium onion, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, minced
2 large eggs
16 oz. container sour cream
1 (15.25 oz.) can whole kernel corn, drained
1 (14.75 oz.) can cream-style corn
¼ tsp. black pepper
¼ tsp. salt
2 dashes sweet paprika
1 Jiffy (8.5 oz.) corn muffin mix
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Sauté the butter, chopped onions, and minced jalapeno peppers in a skillet until tender; set aside. In a bowl, beat the eggs, then add the sour cream, both cans of corn, pepper, salt, and paprika. Stir in the Jiffy bread/muffin mix until just blended. Fold in the onion mixture and 1 ½ cups of cheddar cheese. Pour into a greased 3-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining ½ cup cheese. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 35-40 minutes.
Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes
4 medium potatoes, washed and scrubbed
3 TBSP. salted butter, melted
1 TBSP. extra virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, crushed
½ tsp. paprika
¼ tsp. Italian seasoning
Sea salt and ground pepper to taste
Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees. Use a cutting board and slice each potato down the length of the potato, but do not slice all the way through. Use a sharp, thin-bladed knife to make very thin crosswise cuts (¼-inch slices), keeping the bottom of the potato intact. Stir together the melted butter, olive oil, garlic, paprika, and Italian seasoning. Brush or spoon some of the mixture over each potato and into the slits. Season with the salt and pepper. Place potatoes in the air fryer basket and cook for 15 minutes. Remove and drizzle the rest of the mixture over the potatoes and into the slices. Cook for 15 more minutes. Note: To prevent cutting all the way through the potato, you can place two wooden spoon handles on either side of the potato when slicing.