Locals interested in helping out during serious disaster situations will be able to get free disaster services training from the local chapter of the Salvation Army this weekend.
An introduction to the Salvation Army Disaster Services program will be held Friday, June 11, from 1-5 p.m.
Lt. Paula Blevins said the training is primarily for food service assistance and after the classes, people would be qualified to serve locally in the event of a disaster, such as the recent tornado in Polk County.
If someone is available and willing, they would also be qualified for a deployment outside of the area in the event of a major disaster, such as the Texas floods a year ago.
Two more programs will be be held Saturday. A serve safe food handler program is scheduled for Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided at the end of that class. It will be followed by a safe from harm class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
"We're trying to be prepared," Lt. Blevins said. "We just need some help."
People interested in participating should register online by the close of the business day Thursday at https://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/training/?classes.
All of the classes will be held at the Salvation Army headquarters at 317 East First Avenue.