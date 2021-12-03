The Salvation Army had its "Stock our Shelves" canned and non-perishable food drive Friday to stock up its food pantry and feed families in need.
The food drive lasted from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the alleyway next to the Salvation Army building at 317 East 1st Avenue.
Folks brought boxes and grocery bags of soup, canned meat, vegetables, fruit, macaroni and cheese, pasta, sauces and mashed potatoes. The items were sorted, with canned items being placed in carts and non-perishable foods sitting on tables.
There were also big blue barrels filled with goods donated by local schools. Normally, the food drive would take place at the Forum River Center or the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds to have space for school buses to let kids get out and donate. That all changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Now, we take the barrels to the schools and fill them up ourselves," said Capt. Paula Blevins. "The food drive is a much smaller scaled operation now because we don't have the kids coming in the buses."
The food donated will go in the massive pantry in the back of the building and be bagged up for families needing groceries.
Blevins needs as many donations as possible to help fill the pantry since a good portion of the food will be used in the Angel Tree program.
"We had to deplete some items in our pantry because of that and the food drive will help us refill our pantry," she said.
Approximately 167 families and 400 seniors over 65 applied to receive a gift and a food box, which will be available for pick up on Dec 16.
The Salvation Army is also planning another food drive in the spring when the volume of food in the pantry begins to shrink.
"Having a second drive would spread things out for us because we get so many cans at once when we do this one," Blevins said. "We're definitely going to need more items in the middle of the year as well."
To make a donation, visit the Salvation Army at 317 East 1st Avenue. Food, household items and Christmas decorations are especially needed at this time.