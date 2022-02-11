Cindy Taylor can’t believe she’s been opening the same door to a building on John Davenport Drive for 20 years.
For two decades she’s walked through that door, turned the lights on and waited for clients and friends to arrive at Salon Ten 17.
“It doesn’t feel like 20 years,” she said. “It honestly feels like I just opened this place up a few days ago. I’m thankful to do something I enjoy every day. Maybe that’s why it doesn’t feel like it’s been so long. I’ve been having fun and enjoying my clients and coworkers so much.”
Though she’s been styling hair for 28 years, it was 20 years ago that something changed and Taylor felt that she needed to take charge of her career. Her dad was a businessman himself and she said it was seeing his work and success that made her believe she too could run a business.
“I was doing hair for someone else at the time,” she said. “And one day I was just driving by this place and I saw it was available and I thought it might be something I could do. My dad was a business owner and I talked to him and he encouraged me and said it was something I could do.”
And so Salon Ten 17 was born.
The salon’s nine employees (that’s including Taylor), offer a variety of services from men’s, women’s and kids’ haircuts to color, highlights, facials, pedicures, manicures, ethnic hair and extensions.
Seven years ago Taylor and her coworkers started helping local women who were undergoing cancer treatment. Taylor got a call from someone at Cancer Navigators who hoped she could organize their wig room.
“It was just a closet and those wigs were in bad shape,” Taylor said. “So we started doing a fundraising drive and ended up buying new wigs for Cancer Navigators and the people they serve. That was seven years ago.
That fundraising effort as well as the obvious need for that type of service prompted Taylor to expand her business. And now, right next door to Salon Ten 17 sits The Wig Chix.
Opened in August 2019, the business caters to people across the community who are experiencing hair loss for a variety of reasons. They offer high quality fashion wigs. But Taylor has never forgotten why she started that branch of her business. Every year, she gives gift cards to Cancer Navigators who then offer those cards to clients who can come to The Wig Chix and choose hair that makes them feel beautiful.
Taylor is grateful to be able to give back to the community that she said has supported her since the first opened her doors.
“I’m feeling really settled right now,” she said. “It’s a wonderful feeling that things are flowing well right now. We’ve got a wonderful group of girls here and we all love each other. I’m not just saying that. We truly are a family here and I think that’s reflected in the services and experiences we offer our clients. This is a great place to come to every day.”
Longtime friend Leslie McCord said she’s not surprised at all that Taylor has had so much success in her field.
“She’s a people person. That’s what this business is all about and Cindy’s the perfect person to do this type of work,” McCord said. “She’s so easy to talk to and puts you at ease immediately. That’s how we first became friends in the 6th grade. I was the new kid in town and she immediately came up to me and started talking to me and we’ve been great friends ever since. Success couldn’t have happened to a nicer person.”
Taylor said she’d like to expand her business to include even more services and she’s always eager to learn new things as her industry changes.
On Feb. 19 Taylor and the Salon Ten 17 employees will be hosting at 20th Anniversary celebration at the salon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be refreshments and giveaways throughout the day.
“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” Taylor said. “But I’m enjoying the ride and I’m grateful for all the support I’ve had throughout the years.”