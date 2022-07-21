Members of Rome’s Three Rivers Singers are seen rehearsing in New York City’s Carnegie Hall along with the Jubilate Alumni Group, members of the Athens Master Chorus and the DeKalb Choral Guild before a performance at the world-famous venue on June 4.
A group from the Three Rivers Singers, Rome’s community chorus, and the Jubilate Alumni Group joined with members of the Athens Master Chorale and the DeKalb Choral Guild to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 4.
Len Willingham, the Three Rivers Singers director, and Joe Napoli, the Athens Master Chorus director, were invited in 2019 to be guest conductors at Carnegie Hall and to bring groups of singers to create a combined chorus.
Each was given the opportunity to choose music he would like to conduct: Willingham selected “Five Mystical Songs,” a setting of George Herbert poems, by Ralph Vaughan Williams while Napoli chose “Frostiana,” settings of Robert Frost poems, by Randall Thompson.
After three years of delay primarily due to COVID and New York City restrictions, the groups of singers rehearsed together creating the one known for the guest conductors as they had not worked with either the soloist or the orchestra beforehand.
Three Rivers Singers members who participated in singing at Carnegie Hall came back with a sense of accomplishment for having stayed the journey and having joined the special group of singers who can say they have sung in Carnegie Hall.