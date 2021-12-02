Music is a big part of the holidays and Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles want the community to have as much Christmas cheer they can get this year.
The local music organization is planning two holiday concerts design to get everyone in the spirit of the season.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble will present “A Clock Tower Christmas” with guest singer, local soulful songstress Beth McCain. The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium and will last about 75 minutes.
“The Clock Tower band is a traditional jazz big band of 17 players — the best jazz musicians in Northwest Georgia,” said director Sam Baltzer. “It’s always great to share the stage with Beth McCain.”
The concert will feature a variety of Christmas classics ranging from “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” to “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as well as creative arrangements of “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and other beloved seasonal classics.
Tickets are available in advance for $10 at the Rome Kroger, and also online at eventbrite.com and at the door for $12. Student tickets are available at the door only for $5 (cash or check only).
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Northwest Georgia WINDS will present its 35th annual holiday concert, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium.
This free, hour-long concert, called “There’s No Place Like ROME for the Holidays” will be directed by Baltzer and will feature guest conductors Casey Thomas and Dustin Burgess. Students from the Montessori School of Rome will sing, as will their teacher Ariana Thomas. Guitarist Sean Thrower will be a special guest performing a hit by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra along with the WINDS.