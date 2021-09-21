Rome's Own Musical Ensembles had to cancel their last concert series because of COVID. But they're back in a big way this year with a full event season.
The season includes six free concerts by the Northwest Georgia WINDS and two by the Clocktower Jazz Ensemble.
There are several exciting features to the new season which features two afternoon concerts and the return of opera star Indra Thomas who will perform with the Clock Tower Band.
The first concert of the season is Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Rome City Auditorium. The free event will begin at 3 p.m. and will be conducted by Dr. Sam Baltzer. The show, called "Fant-Asia!" features music from the Olympic Games, China, Japan and Korea.
Baltzer said the concert will celebrate the contributions of Asian Americans as well as Pacific Island Americans.
"Several months ago, my wife Janet and I were deploring the harassment of Asian Americans, and we decided it would be good to feature Asian cultures and hopefully extend some goodwill to our fellow Americans," Baltzer said.
The concert will feature a special performance by The Atlanta Class 77 Dance Team, a well-known dance team composed of more than 50 people active in the Atlanta Chinese community. They perform Chinese classical dance, modern dance, waist-drum dance, fashion show, and folk dance.
"I'm very much looking forward to sharing the stage with these artists and welcoming them to Rome," Baltzer said.
No ticket is necessary for this event and the public is invited to attend. Masks are recommended, regardless of vaccination status, and spacing among groups is advised.