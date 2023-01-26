One of Rome’s most popular road races returns on Saturday, March 18, as the Leprechaun-a-thon 5K and Health Walk presented by Atrium Health Floyd runs through downtown.
The race begins on First Avenue just down from Bridgepoint Plaza and covers portions of the Kingfisher Trail and the trails on the levee before finishing on the pedestrian bridge just before the Town Green and the Forum.
The 5K race begins at approximately 6:45 p.m. with the walk starting at approximately 7 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to wear as much green as possible and to put on their best St. Patrick’s Day attire.
Registration is now open at runsignup.com. Registration for the 5K costs $25 and the health walk costs $20. Group registration discounts are available to groups of 10 or more runners or walkers. Group registration must be done in person at the Rome Floyd Parks and Rec main office located at 1 Shorter Avenue. A group representative will need to submit the registration forms and payment for the group.
A pre-race costume contest will take place at Bridge Point Plaza at approximately 6:20 p.m. The contest has three divisions including Littlest Leprechaun for children ages 5 and under, Most Festive Leprechaun for kids and adults of all ages, and Best Leprechaun group for kids and adults of all ages.
Special awards will go to the top three finishers in age groups as well as the overall male and female winners, master’s winners and grandmasters winners. The awards ceremony will start at approximately 8 p.m. on the Town Green.
The race course is flat and fast, USATF Certified and serves as a Peachtree qualifier.
“We always enjoy putting on the Leprechaun-a-thon race and walk and getting to see so many people come out and enjoy participating in a fun family, outdoor event,” Todd Wofford, RFPRA Director said.
For more information about the race, including a course map, visit rfpra.com