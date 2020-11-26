Rome Wrestling Entertainment is about to provide Rome and area residents with an entertaining new event.
RWE presents “Locked In!” on Dec. 12 at KLT Arena on Shorter Avenue.
The event will feature five matches with two titles on the line.
The lineup includes:
Two-out-of-Three Falls Match: Dante Darko vs DJ Herron
Three Stages of Hell Match: “Captain Chaos” Michael Pearson vs The Bad Boy Sean Hayes
House of Fun Match: Samhain vs Big Kash
3 Rivers Championship Match: “The Wolverine of Broad Street” Nick Williams vs “The Big Deal” David Boaz
And the main event is a rematch of the RWE World Championship match between Kipp “The Animal” Buford and “The Roman Nightmare” David Holbrook Jr.
All matches will be inside a steel cage. Bell time is 8 p.m.
Holbrook, the event’s promoter, encourages guests to get to the event early to secure a seat. A previous RWE event surprised organizers when ticket sales did much better than expected.
“We sold out of online tickets twice last time,” he said. “General admission and online tickets through the door we did 400 plus people,” he said. “The atmosphere was simply electric. What we do is changing what entertainment means in this community. There is something for everyone in what we do. You have to see it for yourself.”
He added that even though the event is entertainment, the nature of the matches might be a little violent since all matches will take place inside a steel cage.
“Nonetheless this is similar to going to a big football game or any other big fight atmosphere,” he said. “It’s an amazing event that just happens to be local...for now.”
Tickets are available at www.myevent.com/rwelockedin
KLT Arena is located at 2561 Shorter Avenue.