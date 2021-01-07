Rome Wrestling Entertainment will present a new event, Broad Street Bash on Jan. 23.
The event will feature two title fights — the 3 Rivers Championship will see The Big Deal David Boaz versus The Wolverine of Broad Street in a rematch of RWE’s “Locked In” event.
Samhain will face the return of Big Country in a 4 Corners of Death match and Big Kash will face The Nightmare David Holbrook Jr. for the RWE World title in the main event.
“Broad Street Bash” will take place at Peaches, 325 Broad St., starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for ages 18-20 are $15 and $10 for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at www.freshtix.com by searching “R.W.E. Broad Street Bash.”