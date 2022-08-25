It’s been a few years since Rome residents could attend a local beer festival. But that’s about to change on Sept. 10 when Rome Untapped brings brews, music, food and fun to Heritage Park.
Chris Forino, Ian Griffin and Anthony Barba have partnered to organize the event.
“We always did a Taste & Toast,” Forino said. “It was a food and drink event at The Forum. But covid killed that and we were looking for something fun again.”
He said when they found out there wasn’t going to be a Beer Fest, that’s when they had the idea to organize a festival around beer sampling.
“It’s definitely a beer festival,” he said. “We’ve got more than 25 breweries committed to being a part of it. But we didn’t want breweries who would just show up and pour beer. We focused on breweries who will bring tents, swags, talk to festivalgoers about their brews and really engage with the public.”
Aside from sampling a variety of different beers, attendees can participate in other activities including a dunk tank and life-sized Jenga. Forino said they’re also flying in a DJ from Chicago to provide music throughout the day.
Also, Business Water Solutions is a presenting sponsor and will provide free filtered water stations at the event, an amenity that will missing at previous similar events.
The event will run from 1-6 p.m. at Heritage Park.
There are two ticket packages. General admission tickets cost $45 per person (through Aug. 27) while VIP tickets cost $100 per person. VIP tickets include early check in at Cosmic Dog Outpost and a sampling of select crews. VIP ticketholders will also have access to air conditioned restroom trailers.
Advance tickets are available online at romeuntapped.com. At-gate tickets are $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP.
VIP guests will have access to the park starting at noon while general admission ticketholders can enter at 1 p.m.
Food vendors will include La Scala, Jamwich and The Shrimp Boat. All ticketholders will be given a custom tasting pint to keep.
“We’ve been planning this for the past three or four months and we’ve sold about 250 tickets so far with sales increasing everyday,” Forino said. “We think we’ll have a great turnout. Lots of folks have been asking about the event and we’re excited about it.”