Rome residents are once again invited to delve into the past and dive down into the belly of Broad Street. The annual Rome Underground tours will take place Saturday and will give ticket holders a look into the history and unique architecture of Broad Street as few have ever seen.
Participants will tour below the following buildings: Broad & Fifth (The Forrest Place building), Rome Area History Center, Blue Sky Outfitters, and John Henry’s Grill. This is a walking tour and participants will be taken down into each building where docents will provide historical information and anecdotes about each building’s history.
The first tours will begin at 9 a.m. and continue running through 4:20 p.m. in 20-minute increments.
Tickets are $25 per person. All proceeds support and fund the vital work of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
Tours will begin at the Rome Area History Center. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes to their tour time. Only participants aged 12 and up are permitted. Participants must be able to walk without assistance, including on stairs and unpaved ground. Closed-toed shoes must be work and flashlights are encouraged.
The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia is a non-profit organization serving survivors of all ages who have been affected by sexual assault, exploitation, and abuse.