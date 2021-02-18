The Rome Symphony Orchestra will present “An Evening With Stravinsky” on March 6 at 7 p.m.
The concert will take place at the Rome City Auditorium.
Igor F. Stravinsky (1882-1971) is widely considered one of the most important and influential composers of the 20th century. Born in 1882, in Oranienbaum, Russia he was a composer, pianist and conductor. His close association with the U.S. began in 1936 when he wrote “Jeux de cartes” for the new American Ballet (later American Ballet Theatre) and choreographer George Balanchine.
Stravinsky’s “Concerto in E-flat” was begun in 1937, after his return from Europe. This concerto is also known as the Dumbarton Oaks Concerto because it was first performed, under conductor Nadia Boulanger, on May 8, 1938 at Dumbarton Oaks, outside Washington, D.C.
The piece will be performed by a 16-piece RSO Chamber ensemble.
The Septet was composed between July 1952 and February 1953. Like his Concerto, this piece was first performed also at the Dumbarton Oaks on January 23, 1954. The score is dedicated to the Dumbarton Oaks Research Library and Collection. It consists of three movements.
The concert will take place at the Rome City Auditorium on March 6 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.romesymphony.org/tickets-calendar/2021-season.
Masks and social distancing required.
Please note: Some tickets may have the incorrect date but those will be accepted at the March 6 concert.