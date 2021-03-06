The Rome Symphony Orchestra will present ‘An Evening with Stravinsky’ today at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium.
Igor Stravinsky is widely considered one of the most important and influential composers of the 20th century. Born in 1882 in Russia, he was a composer, pianist and conductor. “Concerto in E-flat” was begun in 1937 after his return to Europe. This concerto is also known as the Dumbarton Oaks Concerto because it was first performed on May 8, 1938 at Dumbarton Oaks outside Washington, D.C.
“Septet” was composed between July 1952 and February 1953. Like is concerto, this piece was first performed also at the Dumbarton Oaks. The score is dedicated to the Dumbarton Oaks Research Library and Collection. It consists of three movements.
The live concert will feature a 16-piece orchestra.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.romesymphony.org