the cove darlington

The Cove at Darlington School will be the shady outdoor setting for Saturday's Rome Symphony Orchestra concert featuring Vivaldi's "Four Season." Tickets are available at the symphony' website, www.romesymphony.org

 Rome Symphony Orchestra
