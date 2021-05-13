The Rome Symphony will present “An Evening with Gershwin” at the Rome City Auditorium on May 29 starting at 7 p.m.
The concert will feature world-renowned Ecuadorian pianist Juan Carlos Escudero as he joins the symphony in performing George Gershwin’s beloved masterpiece “Rhapsody in Blue.” Other Gershwin works to be performed include “Strike up the Band,” “Funny Face,” and “Lady be Good.”
Escudero is one of South America’s finest pianists. A graduate of the Rimsky Korsakov Music Conservatory, Escudero made his debut as a soloist with a professional orchestra at the age of 12. Since that time, he has concertized all over the world and has been recognized by the Senate of the United States for his contribution to the arts. Escudero is in high demand as a recitalist, having performed recitals at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Bella Artes Theater, and The National Theaters of China and Qatar.
Gershwin was an American composer, pianist and painter whose compositions spanned both popular and classical genres
The concert will take place at the Rome City Auditorium on May 29 starting at 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Tickets are available online at www.romesymphony.org or at Georgia’s Rome Gift Shops (downtown and Jackson Hill). Tickets will also be available at the door on the evening of the concert.
Online advance tickets are Adult $25, Seniors/Military $15, Student $10, Children $5 (credit card only). Advance tickets at both locations of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers are Adult $25, Seniors/Military $15, Student $10, Children $5 (cash or check only).
At-door tickets on the evening of the concert are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for students and $10 for children.
For additional information about the Symphony and all the concerts and events, visit the website or call the RSO business office at 706-291-7967.