Rome residents who love the movies, can get a taste of movie magic when the Rome Symphony Orchestra presents a very special concert on Sept. 11 at the Rome City Auditorium.
The them of the symphony’s 100th season opening concert is RSO at the Movies and in keeping with that theme, the performance for the upcoming concert will feature music from iconic and beloved films such as “Indiana Jones,” “Braveheart,” Gladiator,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Superman,” “Cinema Paradiso” and “2001 A Space Odyssey” just to name a few.
Those attending the concert will be able to enjoy the full “movie experience” by walking a red carpet, participating in movie trivia, and purchasing concessions including popcorn, candy, and beverages as well as wine and beer.
Additionally, at the start of the performance, audience members will enjoy a brief lecture on the history and process of film scoring.
“Make sure to bring your entire family to this concert,” said the symphony’s Maestro Jeffrey Dokken. “Kids will love the recognizable themes from some of the most famous film scores of all time, as well as discover some new favorites. This concert will be a wonderful way to get your kids into orchestra music and will be a fantastic family night out.”
For this special 100th anniversary season kickoff, the symphony will be joined by one of the world’s leading violinists, Jorge Saade. Saade will perform John Williams’ epic and powerful music from the Oscar-winning score, Schindler’s List.
“I have had the pleasure of performing countless concerts with Jorge, and he plays with more passion and emotion than anyone I have ever met,” Dokken said. “We could not have a better guest artist for this special anniversary kickoff concert. Jorge has performed all over the globe, and I am so thrilled to bring him to Rome.”
The symphony is celebrating one hundred years of orchestral music in downtown Rome. In recognition of that, the entire season’s lineup pays tribute to all the “greatest hits” in music over the last century — from the introduction of music into the movies, the advent of Broadway, the rise of Aaron Copland and more.
“This season’s music was specifically selected for all generations to enjoy,” said symphony board President Liz Tierney. “From our early start times at 7 p.m. to the entertaining talk Maestro gives before various pieces, we encourage adults and children alike to attend each concert.”
Tickets for the performance are available online at www.romesymphony.org, at the concert on the evening of the performance, and at both locations of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers (cash or check only) located at Jackson Hill and Downtown on Tribune Street.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for students and $10 for Children $10.
On-line advance tickets at the symphony’s website are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 for students and $5 for children (credit card only).
For complete information on the Symphony and all the concerts and events, visit the website or call the RSO business office at 706-291-7967.